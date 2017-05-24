Imperial Oil downgraded at CIBC on Kearl disappointment

Imperial Oil (IMO -1.6% ) is lower after CIBC downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $45 price target, trimmed from $50, citing a disappointing performance at the Kearl oil sands project and potential challenges in the Alberta diesel market.

CIBC says IMOs valuation "has an inherent level of ‘trust us’ in it, and we worry that the weaker than expected performance at Kearl and poor communication around Cold Lake performance could tarnish the premium," CIBC says.

Despite the possibility of a large share buyback - likely starting later this year - lower expectations from Kearl and the Cold Lake heavy oil project suggest IMO’s all-in adjusted growth won’t “stack up to its peers," the firm says.