Credit Suisse downgrades Liberty Global as Vodafone pressure wanes

Credit Suisse has downgraded Liberty Global (LBTYA -0.6% ) to Neutral, noting that on-again, off-again discussions about a megamerger with Vodafone (VOD +0.3% ) are becoming less of a factor for the latter.

The deal has gone from "have to do" to "nice to do" for Vodafone, which has a wholesale "plan B," the firm notes.

Trends still support a merger, and Credit Suisse and other analysts have noted potentially big synergies that could be achieved. Price pressures in the cable market are among them: Liberty's customers in the UK may pursue skinny bundling and settling for "good enough" performance in broadband and TV.

Cable firms also face more regulatory pressure in many Liberty markets, CS notes.

