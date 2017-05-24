Triumph +27% on strong earnings, Bombardier settlement

Aircraft parts supplier Triumph (TGI +27.4% ) skyrockets after crushing FQ4 earnings estimates and announcing a settlement with Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF).

TGI's quarterly earnings more than doubled analyst consensus expectations, although FY 2018 revenue guidance of $3.1B-$3.2B came in below $3.46B analyst consensus estimate.

TGI says it will "demonstrate follow-through on our comprehensive efforts [in FY 2017] to streamline our structure, reduce costs, resolve contract issues and grow our backlog" in FY 2018.

The settlement involves the design, manufacture and supply of wing components for Bombardier’s Global 7000 business aircraft; terms are not disclosed.