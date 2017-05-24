Bidding war expected for Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is seeing takeover interest from buyout firms, Express (EXPR +0.4% ) and a pairing of Cerberus Capital American Eaglefitters (AEO +3% ), sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

There's some speculation that the Cerberus-AEO bid could end up being the most attractive of the bunch due to the deep pockert of Cerberus and potential synergies with American Eagle.

Shares of A&F are up 5.66% after coming off a trading halt. Th stock has moved up 24% since its lowest level in April as some M&A potential has been baked in slowly.

