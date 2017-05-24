Zillow launches $1M prize to improve "Zestimates"

Zillow (Z +0.8% ) announces the Zillow Prize, a $1M contents for the data scientist, programmer, or team that can improve the error rate of “Zestimates,” the company’s proprietary home valuation algorithm.

To win, entrants must beat the benchmark error rate. Zillow claims that the Zestimate is within 5% of the actual price in around 54% of cases.

The entry stage of the competition lasts until January 17, 2018, then the top 100 entrants will compete in the final round, which ends in January 2019.

Chicago homeowners recently sued Zillow, arguing that overly low Zestimates were hindering home sales. The lawsuit hinges on the fact that the numbers don’t constitute a legal appraisal in the state of Illinois.