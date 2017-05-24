Rogers inks Canadian esports exclusive deal

Sportsnet has set a deal with ESL, making parent Rogers Communications (RCI +0.5% ) the first Canadian telecom with a content agreement for esports.

The network will launch ESL's esportsTV exclusively in Canada in the fall on its Sportsnet NOW, and will air a weekly news/analysis show on Sportsnet 360 starting in July.

The company's seeing the opportunity to cross-promote its broadband as well. "There are 19M people in Canada who identify as gamers and Rogers Ignite Internet is optimized to bring them our best possible online gaming experience," says Rogers' Mark Shinozaki.