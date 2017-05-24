Moody's cautious on Ford after CEO switch

Moody's calls the move by Ford (F -1.1% ) to replace CEO Mark Fields a "credit negative" event.

"The appointment of a new CEO at Ford was unexpected and comes in the absence of any major missteps by the company during recent years," notes Moody's analyst Bruce Clark.

Fields was committed to steering Ford on a path of adjustment to disruption in auto through autonomus development and electrification initiatives.

“We are concerned that this could reflect a more serious set of challenges in these areas than Moody’s had previously anticipated," he notes.

Moody's rates Ford at Ba2.

Shares of Ford are flat for the week and are down 10% YTD.