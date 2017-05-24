GE -2% as Immelt says 2018 earnings target would be at "high end" of range

General Electric (GE -1.8% ) sinks near 52-week lows after CEO Jeffrey Immelt says the company will have to stretch to meet a goal of earning $2/share in 2018 as it contends with a difficult oil market and headwinds in equipment pricing.

In a presentation at an investor conference, Immelt reassures investors that GE’s cash position remains strong, its dividend is a priority and it remains committed to 2018 goals, but says the $2 target would be at the high end of expectations, given current market conditions.

The stock turned from green to red as Immelt gave his presentation and has stayed there; GE shares, which have attracted activist investor Trian Fund Management, have tumbled 12% YTD.