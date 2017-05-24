Kinder Morgan Canada to price IPO at C$17

Kinder Morgan Canada (KMI -1.1% ) is expected to raise C$1.75B ($1.3B) in its IPO after pricing shares at C$17 each, below the previous C$19-C$22 range.

However, KMI is increasing the number of shares it will sell in the IPO to ~102.9M, up from as many as 92.1M previously, so the anticipated proceeds of the deal are unchanged; KMI will retain ~70% of Kinder Morgan Canada after the share sale, down from the previously planned ~75%.

The subsidiary spinoff includes the Trans Mountain pipeline system and other assets.