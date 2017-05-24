WestRock acquires five facilities from U.S. Corrugated

WestRock (WRK +2.6% ) announces that it acquired certain operations of U.S. Corrugated for ~$192M. The price is about 5X EBITDA on a post-synergy basis.

The deal will see WestRock pick up five corrugated converting facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana from U.S. Corrugated.

WestRock will not acquire U.S. Corrugated’s facilities in California, Georgia, and in Ashland, Ohio, nor its affiliates in New Jersey and Tennessee.

“This acquisition will enhance our capabilities to serve customers across the Midwest, increase our integration and improve the margins of our corrugated packaging business,” says WestRock CEO Steve Voorhees.

“When the transaction closes, we expect to realize significant synergies from supply chain optimization, better procurement, and integrating approximately 105,000 tons of the containerboard converted annually by the acquired facilities and another 50,000 tons under a long-term contract with a newly created company formed from the remaining assets of U.S. Corrugated,” adds WestRock president Jeff Chalovich.

The deal is expected to be accretive to earnings in the first year of closing and is expected to close in June.

Source: Press Release