Upgrades flow in after positive Ad Comm vote on Puma's neratinib

Predictably, sell-side analysts are quick to ratchet up their views on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI +25.2% ) after today's positive advisory committee vote on breast cancer drug neratinib.

Stifel: reiterates Buy rating and price target raised to $105 (47% upside) from $88.

BofA/Merrill Lynch: Buy rating and price target raised to $86 (20% upside) from $72.

JPMorgan: Overweight with $89 price target.

CSFB: Outperform with $58 (needs updating) price target.

Credit Suisse: Buy with $58 (also needs updating) price target.

Citigroup: Buy rating and $88 price target.