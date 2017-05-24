ArcelorMittal agrees to concessions on delayed $897M India joint venture

ArcelorMittal (MT -2.6% ) agrees to make concessions to Steel Authority of India to seal a delayed $897M automotive joint venture.

The two companies are close to ironing out key commercial terms to close the deal, including non-compete and exit clauses as well as finalizing policy on arbitration, Reuters reports.

MT has been trying for nearly a decade to gain a foothold in India, which is the only major steel market where demand is rising fast and government policy is increasingly favoring locally made products.

MT may follow up the JV deal with a larger presence through the purchase of a stake in three of SAIL's weak units, according to the report.