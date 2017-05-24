Guggenheim: Disney focused on good-news parks division

With bearish eyes on disappointments at ESPN, Walt Disney (DIS +0.6% ) used an investor meeting to focus on big plans for its theme parks, Guggenheim notes.

Not only is the company's $500M Avatar-themed attraction opening at Animal Kingdom this week, but it's pursued Star Wars and Toy Story expansions, and the company's experiments with variable pricing caught Guggenheim's eye.

"Variable demand pricing was rolled out in calendar 1Q16 and we expect the company to continue expanding and enhancing the program," writes analyst Michael Morris. CEO Bob Iger "further noted the initiative has succeeded in pursuing revenue goals while also increasing appeal for more price-sensitive consumers."