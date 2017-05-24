Reuters: Facebook sets video show deals with Vox, BuzzFeed, more

Facebook (FB +1.3% ) has deals set with Vox Media, BuzzFeed, ATTN, Group Nine and more to generate shows for an upcoming video service that would represent a major move to draw millennial eyeballs to video, Reuters reports.

The company plans two-tiered content: scripted shows of 20-30 minutes that Facebook would own, and 5-10 minute "webisode" sized clips (scripted and unscripted) that Facebook would license rather than own, sources told Reuters.

The social network could pay up to $250,000 for the longer shows, and $10,000-$35,000 and a 55% ad revenue cut for the shorter items, the report says.