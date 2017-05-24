Yield curve flattens on prospect of June rate hike

The minutes from the FOMC's May 2-3 meeting left little doubt of the central bank's intention to hike again at the June get-together.

July short-term interest rate futures continue to price in more than an 80% chance of a move; futures are discounting only about 60% odds of a rate hike beyond June.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell nearly four basis points following the release of the minutes, now yielding close to the year's low at 2.246%. TLT +0.55% , TBT -1%

Banks are fans of higher rates, but not necessarily of a flatter curve - they underperformed the market today, with KRE -0.6% and KBE -0.35% vs. the S&P 500's 0.25% advance . The broader financial sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) was flat on the session.

Yield curve ETFs: STPP, FLAT