Aeri's Roclatan successful in late-stage study of eye drop Roclatan; shares up 28% after hours

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) jumps 28% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Mercury 2, comparing the efficacy of Roclatan against each of its components, netarsudil and latanoprost, in lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Roclatan lowered IOP 1 - 3 mmHg more than monotherapy with either component.

A third Phase 3 registration study, Mercury 3, will commence in Europe mid-year. The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application in H1 2018.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the data.