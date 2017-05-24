Late-stage extension study confirms long-term treatment effect of Radius Health's TYMLOS; shares up 3% after hours

Results from a 24-month extension study showed the sustained treatment benefit of Radius Health's (NASDAQ:RDUS) TYMLOS (abaloparatide) in reducing the risk of fractures in postmenopausal women. The trial, ACTIVExtend, met all of its primary and secondary endpoints.

ACTIVExtend enrolled patients who receive TYMLOS for 18 months who were transitioned to receive 24 additional months of alendronate (Merck's Fosamax).

At month 43, TYMLOS-treated patients experienced an 84% relative risk reduction in risk of new vertebral fractures compared to those who received placebo before entering the extension study.

Shares are up 3% after hours on average volume.

