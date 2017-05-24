HP +3.6% on Q2 beats

HP Inc (HPQ +0.2% ) Q2 2017 results: revenue $12.4B (+7.0% Y/Y, beats by $520M), EPS $0.40 (beats by $0.01), cash provided by operating activities $0.5B, repurchases and dividends $447M.

Segment sales: Personal Systems +10% Y/Y -- Commercial +7%, Consumer +16%; total units +5% (Notebooks +12% and Desktops -6%). Printing +2%; with total hardware units +4% (Commercial hardware +6% and Consumer hardware +3%).

Q3 guidance: EPS $0.40 - $0.43 ($0.42 consensus).

FY2017 guidance: raised to $1.59 - $1.66 ($1.62 consensus).

Shares are 3.6% higher aftermarket.

Press release / Conference call / 8-K