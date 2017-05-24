Congressional budget watchdog says GOP's healthcare plan will cut the deficit $119B

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) completes its estimate of the net cost of Republicans' Obamacare replacement, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

The CBO, together with the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), estimate that the AHCA would reduce the cumulative federal deficit by $119B over the period of 2017 - 2026, $32B less than the first iteration of the bill.

Specifically, it would reduce direct spending by $1,111B and reduce revenues by $992B for a net difference of $119B.

The provision dealing with health insurance coverage would reduce the deficit by a net $783B while the noncoverage provisions would increase the deficit $664B, principally by reducing revenues.

The largest deficit reducing provision, $834B, would come from the termination of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid and a per capita-based cap on Medicaid payments.

The CBO and JCT estimate that the law would increase the ranks of the uninsured by 14M.

ETFs: GRX, IRY, IXJ, BME, THW