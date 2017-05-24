Stocks hit best levels after Fed minutes; S&P closes at record high

The S&P 500 jumped to a new record high as stocks posted their fifth consecutive win, led by gains in utilities (+0.7%), materials (+0.7%) and real estate (+0.6%) stocks.

Stocks picked up the pace a bit after the FOMC meeting minutes showed broad agreement on plans to begin reducing the Fed's massive balance sheet that resulted from the central bank's quantitative easing strategy. and pointed to a likely rate increase next month.

The day's action was led by gains in utilities (+0.7%), materials (+0.7%) and real estate (+0.6%) stocks, while the top-weighted tech (+0.5%) and financials (unchanged) groups were more subdued.

The energy (-0.4%) sector fell in tandem with crude oil, which slidl 0.3% to $51.35/bbl as investors remained cautious ahead of tomorrow's OPEC production meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices hit their best levels of the day following the release, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling by 2 bps to 2.26%.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index moved lower along with interest rates, and the VIX slipped below 10.