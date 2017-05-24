Salesforce to provide apps, CRM platform to Dell customer centers

Salesforce (CRM +1.3% ) and Dell Technologies announced a strategic agreement that will see Dell giving its employees access to Salesforce’s sales, service, and marketing applications as well as the CRM platform.

The agreement will allow Dell to provide better, more efficient customer service through its customer contact centers. Dell’s Boomi cloud platform will serve as the go-between, moving large amounts of data between the two companies.

Last month, Salesforce and Dell signed a multi-year agreement for Salesforce to use Dell’s EMC infrastructure and Latitude laptops in Salesforce’s data centers.