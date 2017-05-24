Guess? +15% on smaller than expected Q1 loss, revenue beat

Guess? (NYSE:GES) +15.7 % AH after posting a narrower than expected Q1 loss and better than expected revenues, while issuing improved 2018 guidance.

GES says Q1 same-store sales for the Americas, including e-commerce, fell 15% Y/Y, but the result is better than the 16.4% analyst consensus estimate; same-store sales rose 5% in Europe and 4% in Asia.

GES issues downside guidance for Q2, seeing EPS of $0.08-$0.11 vs. $0.12 analyst consensus estimate on net revenue growth of 2%-4%, but forecasts better than expected FY 2018 EPS of $0.34-$0.44 vs. $0.33 consensus on net revenue growth of 3.5%-5%.