Statoil set to start North Sea's Gina Krog oil and gas field

Statoil (NYSE:STO) wins approval from Norwegian regulators for the start of production from the Gina Krog field in the North Sea.

Gina Krog is estimated to hold 106M barrels of oil, 417B cf of gas and 3.2M metric tons of natural gas liquids, which will be produced by using a fixed production facility and a storage vessel.

STO, operator of the field and owner of a 58.7% stake, expects to begin production in June; a Norwegian oil startup reportedly has agreed to buy Total’s (NYSE:TOT) 15% stake in Gina Krog for $350M.