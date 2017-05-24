Southern needs more time on Vogtle decision, CEO Fanning says

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) “continues to perform beautifully” overall, despite headlines about cost overruns and delays at its Vogtle project in Georgia and its Kemper plant in Mississippi, CEO Tom Fanning says, but it will take more time to decide whether to continue the Vogtle nuclear expansion as the company gathers assessments from subcontractors about how much it will cost to complete the project.

Fanning told today's shareholders meeting that he now hopes to finish evaluating the Vogtle expansion by August or “late summer," after SO officials had said they hoped for a decision no later than June about whether to ask Georgia regulators to stick with the project, complete only part of it or drop it altogether.

SO's executive compensation plan, which included a $2.7M bonus for Fanning, was approved in the non-binding "say on pay" vote but generated 39% opposition; 46% of shares voted in support of a climate risk proposal, up from 34% last year.