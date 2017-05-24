Boeing, DARPA to develop experimental spaceplane

The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency says it will collaborate with Boeing (NYSE:BA) to develop a reusable spaceplane that can carry and deploy small satellites into low earth orbit.

Boeing and DARPA, a U.S. Department of Defense agency, will jointly invest to develop the "Phantom Express," but no specific financial details are offered.

Boeing says Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) will provide its AR-22 engine, a version of the legacy Space Shuttle main engine, to power the new spaceplane.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Blue Origin, a venture backed by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, also are working on reusable launch vehicles.