Cellcom -4.1% as revenues, profits show fall-off

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) fell 4.1% after its Q1 earnings showed revenues dropping and operating and net income falling harder.

In cellular service, subscribers dipped 0.7% Y/Y to 2.79M. Churn rate rose 0.9 points to 12%, and monthly ARPU fell 7.7% to 60.2 shekels.

In its fixed-line unit, Internet infrastructure households rose 43% to 173,000; TV households increased 65.3% to 124,000.

Revenue breakout: Cellular, 692M shekels (down 11.1%; service, 509M shekels, down 8.9%, and equipment, 183M shekels, down 16.4%); fixed-line, 316M shekels (up 7.8%; service, 279M shekels, up 5.7%, and equipment, 37M shekels, up 27.6%).

