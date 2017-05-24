IHS Markit to join S&P 500, replacing TEGNA

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) +4.3% AH on news it is joining the S&P 500, replacing TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA), effective prior to the open on June 2; TGNA is spinning off Cars.com and both companies will drop to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME).

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) will drop out of the S&P 500 effective at the open on June 19, with a replacement candidate to be named later.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSEMKT:IRT) +2% AH, as it will replace Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK), which is being acquired by Veeco Instruments, in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the open on May 30; JCP and TIME will bump Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) and Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from the index.