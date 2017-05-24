Camping World prices smaller 9.5M-share offering at $27.75

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) has priced a downsized share offering at $27.75/share.

The planned 10M-share offering shrank to 9.5M overall: 4M shares of Class A common offered by the company, and 5.5M offered by affiliates of Crestview Advisors. That accounts for an increase in 500K shares sold by the company, and 1M less from Crestview.

Shares closed 0.7% higher at $27.87 today and are flat in after-hours action; they had fallen 4.4% yesterday after news of the planned offering.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 1.425M additional shares.

Camping World will use proceeds to buy common units of CWGS LLC, which will use those proceeds to fund an acquisition of assets of Gander Mountain Co. and its Overton's boating business.