S&P issues negative outlook on Exxon, citing weak credit measures

Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) outlook is revised to negative from stable at S&P, saying the company has not reduced debt levels as fast as expected.

XOM has reduced capital spending for the past two years but continued to raise its dividend, "leading to large discretionary cash flow deficits, and an uptick in debt," S&P writes.

S&P affirms XOM's AA-plus credit rating, the second highest from the top, but a negative outlook suggests the company could be downgraded in the next year or so.

S&P also revises Imperial Oil's (NYSEMKT:IMO) outlook to negative from stable following similar action on its XOM parent.