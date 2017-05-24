New report slams working conditions at Tesla's Fremont plant

Workers at Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) flagship plant in Fremont, Calif., were injured at a rate higher than the industry average in 2015, and spent nearly twice as many days away from duty than the norm, according to a new report from Worksafe, a California non-profit group.

The Fremont factory had 8.8 injuries per 100 workers in 2015, compared to 6.7 for the auto industry as a whole, according to the report; industry-wide stats are not yet available for 2016, but TSLA's rate was 8.1 per 100 employees, which Worksafe says is likely to exceed the industry average.

"We may have had some challenges in the past as we were learning how to become a car company, but... with the changes we've made, we now have the lowest injury rate in the industry by far," a TSLA spokesperson says.

Just last week, The Guardian published a report detailing grueling work conditions at Fremont where employees regularly pass out.