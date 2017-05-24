Bunge hits 52-week highs as consolidation talk continues

Bunge (BG +1% ) surges to 52-week highs even after the company tamped down speculation of some kind of business combination, as investors nevertheless remain convinced that merger deals are ahead for large grain traders including BG and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).

J.P. Morgan's Ann Duignan says she is surprised that BG struck a "relatively dismissive tone" on the Glencore deal, as its "core businesses remain under pressure, with agribusiness margins weighed down by burdensome supplies of crops in all producer regions."

Credit Suisse's Robert Moskow believes CEO Soren Schroder and the board will engage with Glencore, as a tie-up seems like a logical way to address the glut of grain supplies and the persistent problem of slow farmer-selling, and noting that Schroder himself has said that the industry needs to consolidate in order to improve returns.

BG could sell for a 10x multiple, which would imply a transaction value of ~$90/share, says Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein.