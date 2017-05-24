Workers block First Majestic Silver’s La Encantada mine in Mexico

First Majestic Silver (AG +2.1% ) says a group of union workers has halted activities and blocked access at its La Encantada silver mine in Mexico.

AG says the actions were a response to its recently announced bonus offer in lieu of profit sharing, which is backed by Mexico’s national union of miners, metallurgists and steelworkers.

AG says it is not clear how long the blockade will last but is working with the national union to work toward resuming operations.

La Encantada, located in the northern Mexican state of Coahuila, is AG’s largest mine.