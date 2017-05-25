CBO evaluates new health bill

The American Health Care Act approved by House Republicans would leave 23M more people uninsured while reducing the cumulative federal deficit by $119B in the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The report, which doesn't differ significantly from the CBO's analysis of an earlier version of the House bill, is likely to roil current Senate talks to repeal and replace Obamacare.

