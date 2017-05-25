Trump policy in the South China Sea

The USS Dewey has sailed within 12 nautical miles of an artificial Chinese island in the South China Sea, according to reports, marking the first such challenge to Beijing since President Trump took office.

The patrol, known as a freedom of navigation operation, is designed to keep critical sea lanes and strategic waters open in the Pacific Ocean.

ETFs: FXI, ASHR, YINN, EWH, CAF, FXP, YANG, KWEB, PGJ, GXC, CYB, HAO, CQQQ, CNY, MCHI, PEK, CHN, CHIQ, CHIX, TAO, QQQC, TDF, XPP, ASHS, CNXT, YXI, CHAU, YAO, CN, FCA, GCH, CHAD, FXCH, ECNS, CXSE, CHII, CHIM, KBA, CHIE, EWHS, JFC, FCHI, KFYP, AFTY, FHK, HAHA, ASHX, CNHX, XINA, CNYA, CWEB