OPEC meeting begins in Vienna

All eyes are on OPEC's highly-anticipated meeting today in Vienna, where the oil cartel and over a dozen other countries look set to extend their crude production cuts for another nine months.

The producers originally agreed to slash production by 1.8M barrels per day in the first half of 2017, but there are concerns that the latest extension cap will not be required from all OPEC members, like Libya and Nigeria.

Crude futures -0.9% to $50.92/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU