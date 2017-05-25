Best Buy pops after U.S. results shine

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reports comparable sales in the U.S. increased 1.4% in Q1 to fly past the 1.7% decline anticipated by analysts. The sales gain was led by a +4.6% comp in the U.S. appliances category.

Enterprise comparable sales increased 1.6% during the quarter. International comparable sales were 4.0% higher.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales increased 60 bps in the U.S. to 23.6% as higher margin rates in home theater and appliances contributed. International gross profit fell 140 bps to 24.5% due in part to pressure from the Canada business.

Best Buy expects Q2 EPS of $0.57 to $0.62.

