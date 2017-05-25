Futures look for further gains

U.S. stocks indexes look on track to achieve their sixth up session in a row, with futures up almost 0.4% , after Fed minutes showed policymakers are on the same page about winding down the central bank's $4.5T balance sheet.

In the meantime, crude futures have fallen back 1.5% to $50.61/bbl as traders track an OPEC meeting in Vienna that will discuss an extension of oil output cuts.

Gold is 0.3% higher at $1256/ounce, while the 10-year Treasury yield is down 1 bps to 2.25%.

