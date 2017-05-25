Medtronic fiscal Q4 top line up 5%; earnings up 5%; full-year cash flow up 32%

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) fiscal Q4 results ($M): Total Revenues: 7,916 (+4.6%); Cardiac & Vascular Group: 2,848 (+3.9%); Minimally Invasive Therapies Group: 2,605 (+5.9%); Restorative Therapies Group: 1,951 (+4.4%); Diabetes Group: 512 (+3.2%).
U.S. represents 56% of total revenue.
Net Income: 1,163 (+5.3%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 1,836 (+2.2%); EPS: 0.84 (+7.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: 1.33 (+4.7%): CF Ops (full year): 6,880 (+31.9%).
Fiscal 2018 guidance (constant currency basis): Revenue growth: 4 - 5%; non-GAAP EPS growth: 9 - 10%. Long-term expectations: revenue growth: mid-single-digit; EPS growth: double-digit.