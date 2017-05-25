Signet sees double-digit drop in same-store sales

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reports same-store sales fell 11.2% in Q1 vs. -10.0% consensus. The

"As anticipated, we had a very slow start to the year as continued headwinds in the overall retail environment were exacerbated by a slowdown in jewelry spending and company specific challenges," says CEo Mark Light.

Over three full percentage points of same-store sales were lost due to the later Mother's Day holiday htis year, according to the company.

Signet reaffirms prior guidance for FY18 same-store sales to fall at a low-to-mid single digit rate and EPS to land in a range of $7.00 to $7.40. A plan to outsource Signet's credit portfolio was detailed.

