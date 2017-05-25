Sales fall off at Abercrombie & Fitch

Comparable sales fell 3.0% at Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in Q1 to top the -3.4% consensus estimate from analysts.

The Hollister business outperformed with a 3.0% increase in comparable sales for the quarter, while the Abercrombie chain saw a 10% drop.

Total sales were down 3% in Q1.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales decreased 130 bps to 60.3%, due chiefly to a lower average unit retail price.

Looking ahead, A&F expects comparable sales to remain "challenging" in Q2 before showing a trend improvement in the second half of the year.

