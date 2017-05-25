Dollar Tree lower after earnings

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports that same-store sales increased 2.5% for the Dollar Tree banner in Q1, while the Family Dollar banner showed a 1.2% drop.

CEO assessment: "Same-store sales were positive and total sales were near the mid-point of our range of guidance. Gross margin and operating margin rates improved, SG&A expenses were well managed across both banners and our adjusted EPS of $0.98 per diluted share, excluding the impairment charge related to the divestiture to Dollar Express, met the high end of our range of guidance."

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was up 20 bps to 30.8%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales increased 110 bps to 23.4% (+20 bps to 22.5% ex-receivables impairment).

Operating income as a percentage of sales fell 80 bps to 7.4%.

Looking ahead, Dollar Tree expects Q2 revenue of $5.18B to $5.28B vs. $5.24B consensus and EPS of $0.80 to $0.88 vs. $0.89 consensus.

