Qualcomm advances lawsuit against Apple manufacturers

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is seeking an injunction requiring Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) contract manufacturers to pay royalties owed and accuses Apple of encouraging the non-payments as a way to shut down other pending legal actions.

Qualcomm received an FTC complaint in January for allegedly threatening Apple with higher royalty payments if Apple tried to get baseband chips from other companies. Apple responded with a $1B lawsuit in the U.S., a $140M suit in China, and a third suit followed in the United Kingdom.

Qualcomm countersued Apple, and then recently added a lawsuit against the contract manufacturers: FIH Mobile (OTCPK:FXCNY), Hon Hai Precision (OTC:HNHAY), Pegatron (OTC:PGTRF), Wistron (OTC:WICOF), and Compal Electronics (OTC:CMPCY).