RepliCel sets key objectives for next three years led by advancement of dermal injector

RepliCel (OTCQB:REPCF) says its medium-term business plan will be buttressed by three pillars: commercialize its dermal injector (RCI-02), leverage R&D to enhance clinical efficiency, optimize manufacturing and beef up its IP portfolio and execute Phase 2 clinical trials.

Key milestones: build and test commercial-grade prototypes of next-gen dermal injector; prepared for CE mark clearance of RCI-02 and recruit a commercialization partner for specific applications; execute a molecular marker study to enhance value of IP; complete research related to the manufacture of dermal sheath cup cells ahead of Phase 2 studies of RCH-01 for tendinopathy and skin aging.

The company will provide additional details of each program in the coming weeks.