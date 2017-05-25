Vulcan Materials to buy Aggregates USA for $900M

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) agrees to acquire Aggregates USA from hedge fund SPO Partners for $900M.

VMC says the deal complements and expands its service offerings in Georgia with three granite quarries - two with rail capabilities extending its reach into important markets - along with 16 rail distribution yards in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

The acquisition also includes 12 limestone quarries in Tennessee and Virginia; VMC says it may divest several quarries in Tennessee to a third party to help speed the regulatory approval process.