TD Bank +2% after topping estimates

FQ2 adjusted net income of $2.561B or $1.34 per share vs. $2.282B and $1.20 a year ago. Expectations had been for $1.25.

Canadian Retail net income of $1.57B up 7% Y/Y; U.S. Retail net income of $845M up 18% - backing out TD Ameritrade, retail net income of $737M up 21%.

Wholesale Banking net income of $248M up 13% Y/Y.

Provisions of $500M down from $584M a year ago.

CET 1 ratio of 10.8% up 70 basis points from a year ago. Adjusted ROE of 14.8% up 80 basis points.

