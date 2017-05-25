WSJ: BlackRock, Vanguard may push Exxon to disclose climate risks

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Vanguard are strongly considering a vote in favor of a shareholder proposal that would seek to pressure Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to conduct a climate “stress test” to measure how regulations to reduce greenhouse gases could impact the value of the company's oil assets, WSJ reports.

XOM has urged investors to vote against the resolution at its annual meeting on May 31.

The asset managers could side with XOM if the company offers certain concessions, including making further disclosures or agreeing to allow its non-employee directors to meet with investors, according to the report; such concessions in the past have led BLK to side with companies and vote against proposals related to climate change disclosure.