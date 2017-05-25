Top-line data from Elite Pharma's pivotal study of abuse-deterrent oxycodone expected in July

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP) says top-line results from its pivotal open-label study of its abuse-deterrent formulation of opioid oxycodone, SequestOx, should be available in July. The completion date was extended due to patient disqualification and subsequent recruitment issues.

The study will assess the relative bioavailability and bioequivalence of a modified formulation of SequestOx which features a shorter time to reach its maximum concentration in the body (Tmax) under fed conditions than the original version.

The company's abuse-deterrent technology, called ART, is a multi-particle capsule containing an opioid agonist (the pain killer) and the opioid antagonist naltrexone. When the product is used as directed, the naltrexone passes unreleased through the body. If the multi-particulate beads are crushed or dissolved, naltrexone is released which blocks opioid-related euphoria.