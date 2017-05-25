Sears Holdings rallies after earnings

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) trades higher after reporting its first GAAP profit since the Q2 of 2016. Adjusted EPS still came in well below break-even.

"While this was certainly a challenging quarter for our company, it was also one that clearly demonstrated our commitment to return Sears Holdings to solid financial footing," maintains CEO Eddie Lampert.

Comparable sales fell 12.4% in the U.S. during the quarter.

Gross margin rate fell 20 bps to 21.6% of sales.

SG&A expenses increased 160 bps to 29.5% of sales.