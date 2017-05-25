Sanderson Farms +5% after strong results

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) trades higher after blasting past Q2 earnings estimates.

The company benefited from "benign" feed costs and "favorable" poultry demand from retail grocery store customers.

CEO assessment: "In addition to higher sales prices, our net sales for the quarter also reflect more pounds sold. Our new Palestine, Texas, facility is running at full capacity and our St. Pauls, North Carolina, plant will reach 50 percent capacity next month. Poultry pounds sold increased 11.5 percent during the quarter compared to last year’s second quarter."

The company says it expects production during FQ3 and FQ4 to be up 13.6% and 11.7%, respectively.

Previously: Sanderson Farms beats by $0.22, beats on revenue (May 25)