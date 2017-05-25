Microsoft rebrands its Twitch rival to Mixer, adds co-streaming

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is rebranding its live game-streaming app Beam in an effort to catch up to rivals Amazon.com and Google in the social game-sharing space.

Beam will be Mixer now, and allow for up to four people to live-stream themselves in a section of the screen playing a game or other supported activity.

Microsoft acquired Beam last year as a rival to Amazon's Twitch.tv (acquired three years ago), which can show multiple streamers but calls for additional software to do so. Google launched its stand-along YouTube Gaming app nearly two years ago.